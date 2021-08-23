After bullets were fired near stores, a 21-year-old man was arrested.

After bullets were fired near a parade of stores, a 21-year-old male was charged.

At around 9.45 p.m. on Monday, August 16, armed police were dispatched to Hillside Road in Huyton in response to allegations of shots fired near the Longview stores.

No one was hurt, according to the accounts.

In a care home, a woman died as a result of “deliberate” staff errors.

Locals stated the guns incident on their doorstep was disturbing after hearing several “loud bangs.”

A local guy was charged in connection with the incident today, according to authorities.

Jamie McClune, of Cassino Road, was charged with intent to possess an imitation firearm.

“Detectives have charged a man in connection with a report of shots fired in Huyton on Monday, August 16,” police said in a statement.

“At around 9.45 p.m., armed officers were dispatched to Hillside Road in response to reports of gunshots near Longview businesses.

“A suspected imitation firearm was seized from a residence in the vicinity last week as part of ongoing investigations, and two people were arrested.

“Jamie McClune, 21, of Cassino Road, has been charged with possessing an imitation firearm with intent and remanded in custody to appear in court on Friday, September 17th.”

The inquiry, according to Detective Chief Inspector Matt Smith of the force’s firearms investigation division, is still underway.

“This investigation is ongoing, and if you have any information about what happened, or the storage, possession, or use of any guns in Merseyside, please call us immediately so that we can continue to take prompt and positive action,” he said.

With reference 21000571880, contact police through Twitter at @MerPolCC or Facebook at Merseyside Police Contact Centre.

You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously by calling 0800 555 111 or filling out an online form at https://crimestoppers-uk.org/give-information/give-information. If a crime is in progress, dial 999.