After ‘Bruised’ hits #1 on Netflix, Halle Berry shares a ‘Tipsy’ dancing video [Watch].

Halle Berry is in full celebration mode, as her recently released film, “Bruised,” has been trending at number one on Netflix in the United States and number two globally.

On Wednesday, the 55-year-old actress shared a video of herself celebrating her success with a tipsy dance on Instagram.

In the video, the actress can be seen dancing to “Automatic Woman,” a song from the film “Bruised,” which was released on Nov. 19 and featured H.E.R., Cardi B, Saweetie, Latto, and Flo Milli.

Berry danced in front of a window while carrying a glass of champagne. She was dressed entirely in black and wore golden earrings.

She captioned the video, “When you find out the night before that your film is #1 in the US and #2 globally and you start drinking to celebrate.” “This is a foregone conclusion. #bruisedsoundtrack #tipsy” Many celebrities expressed their displeasure in the comments section.

Melii used heart eyes emoji, while Mario Lopez tweeted, “Heyyyy that’s wassup!” to which Berry responded with a red heart emoji. “So proud of you!!!!” said actress Niecy Nash, while actress Taraji P. Henson wrote, “YAAAAAAASSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSS Kelly Rowland, Chelsea Handler, Tyrese Gibson, and other celebrities have all expressed their admiration for the actress.

“Bruised” was released in theaters on November 19 and on Netflix on November 24. Berry made his directing debut with the film. Michelle Rosenfarb wrote the story, which is about a disgraced MMA fighter named Jackie who must overcome her personal demons in order to return to the ring.

On Wednesday, Berry shared another Instagram image with a banner that reads, “Directed By Halle Berry (Love Saying That).”

“The actress captioned,” she wrote “@Netflix, I agree. Thank you very much.” In terms of her next films, the actress will next be seen in “Moonfall,” a sci-fi action film set to hit theaters on February 4th. Patrick Wilson, John Bradley, Kelly Yu, Charlie Plummer, and Donald Sutherland star in the film, which is directed by Roland Emmerich.

Berry will also appear in “The Mothership,” a science fiction drama now in post-production.