After Britney Spears slams her family, Britney’s sister Jamie Lynn posts a cryptic message about “peace.”

Jamie Lynn Spears, Britney Spears’ sister, has posted a mysterious statement about “peace” after being publically chastised by the pop singer.

The 30-year-old star of “Zoey 101” headed to Instagram on Sunday to share some mirror selfies in which she was dressed in a bright red costume and matching heels.

In the caption, she wrote, “May the Lord’s peace be with you and your spirit.”

Her older sister had just posted a long and scathing Instagram message directed at Jamie Lynn, their father, and the pop star’s detractors the day before.

Jamie Lynn was singled out by Britney, who wrote, “I don’t like that my sister went up at an awards show and played MY SONGS to remixes!!!!!” My so-called support system caused me a great deal of pain!!!!”

The pop sensation also had a message for people who “choose to criticize” her recent Instagram dancing videos.

“Look, I’m not going to be performing on any stages with my father in charge of what I wear, say, do, or think any time soon!!!! That’s what I’ve been doing for the past 13 years… Britney wrote, “I’d much rather post videos YES from my home room than onstage in Vegas.”

“And no, I’m not putting on heavy makeup and trying again and again on stage and not being able to perform the real deal with remixes of my songs for years and pleading to put my new music in my show for MY fans… so I quit!!!!” she continued

Britney went on to declare that her conservatorship had “killed” her dreams, leaving her with only “hope.”

“Hope is the only thing in the universe that is extremely difficult to destroy… yet people continue to try!!!! I didn’t enjoy how the documentaries brought up embarrassing memories from the past… I’m totally past all of that, and have been for quite some time!!!! And to the women who think it’s strange that I still believe in fairy tales, she said, “Go f–k yourself.”

Britney may have seen Jamie Lynn’s Sunday post because she released a new dancing video with a caption that appeared to be a dig at her sister just hours afterwards.

“May the Lord today wrap your mean a– in joy…. Britney wrote, “PS RED.” “PSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSS new dance to the same music… “If you don’t like it, don’t watch it!”

Britney also used Instagram to send a message to her fans. Brief News from Washington Newsday.