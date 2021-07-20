After Britney Spears’ recent conservatorship win, Selena Gomez sent her a bikini and goodies.

Britney Spears shared a bag of goods she received from Selena Gomez on Instagram on Monday. In the midst of her conservatorship struggle, the 39-year-old pop diva has been showered with love and support from celebs and fans.

“All right, fellas… “Exciting news!!!” In the caption, Spears wrote. “When I woke up, I received a pretty nice box from @SelenaGomez containing a bikini and my fave three make-up products!!!! Her shimmers are incredibly fun, and her pre-makeup spray for your face is amazing and smells amazing!!!!”

“Selena,” says the narrator. Thank you very much for surprising me with this present… “I’ve been on the lookout for shimmers,” the singer said at the end of the post.

“This makes me so happy!” Gomez wrote in response to Spears’ post. With a crown and a heart emoji, she said, “I hope you enjoy it – love you so much.”

Fans expressed their displeasure in the comments area.

“QUEENS SUPPORTING QUEENS!!!” commented one of the fans. “When your buddies are better than your family…” wrote another. “B, keep strong!” “This message melted my heart,” one fan said.

“Selena paying her due to the queen, I know thats (sic) right,” one person said, while another yelled, “PUT THE SWIMSUIT ON!!!!!”

In her conservatorship battle, the singer recently claimed a success by choosing a new lawyer, Mathew Rosengart.

Outside the Stanley Mosk Courthouse in Los Angeles, California, the lawyer outlined his priorities on Monday. “My company and I are moving aggressively and expeditiously to submit a petition to remove Jamie Spears unless he resigns first,” the singer’s new attorney told the throng outside the court, according to PageSix.

Spears’ new lawyer, Samuel D. Ingham III, took over last week and made this declaration after the hearing, which has been postponed until next week.

Rosengart, a partner at Greenberg Taurig, hailed Spears for her “strength,” Judge Brenda Penny “for her civility in accepting my firm and I into this matter,” and Spears’ followers and supporters for their “overwhelming” outreach and support of him, his firm, and “most importantly, Britney.”

Rosengart has dealt with celebrities before. Sean Penn, Julia Louis-Dreyfus, and Steven Spielberg are just a few of his prior celebrity clientele.

On the job front, Gomez will next be seen in Hulu’s “Only Murders in the Building,” which will premiere on August 31.