After Britney Spears’ conservatorship was suspended, her father Jamie was dropped by his law firm.

Holland & Knight (H&K), the law firm that represented Jamie Spears throughout the conservatorship struggle, has abandoned him as a client. Jamie Spears was suspended as his daughter Britney Spears’ legal guardian on Sept. 29.

According to a source close to the case, the firm deleted Jamie from its client list because Britney’s attorney, Matthew Rosengart, has repeatedly stated that once the tumultuous legal arrangement is finished, he will pursue charges against the singer’s father.

“Litigator Mathew Rosengart has stated multiple times that he will investigate and sue Jamie,” the insider told the magazine. “If/when he does, Jamie will have to defend and, more than likely, be adversarial to conservatorship parties.” According to the source, Jamie’s primary counsel, Vivian Lee Thoreen, advised her client that he would “require a different litigator” and that she and H&K were “not interested in that job.” Jamie apparently “approved” Thoreen to “assist him find a powerful litigator” once he was alone in the struggle. Thoreen gladly agreed and recommended Alex Weingarten, a partner in Willkie Farr & Gallagher’s litigation department. Weingarten was unable to comment on the subject immediately, according to an NBC News report.

Despite the fact that Jamie and Thoreen have parted ways, a source close to him says Jamie is “pleased with the work done by H&K.”

”

“During the transition, he and Vivian stay in close contact,” the insider continued.

The true reason behind the firm’s decision, according to another source, is that dealing with a “suspended conservator,” or someone like Jamie, “puts all [H&K’s] payments much more at risk.”

“They don’t want to support this anymore because when you represent a suspended conservator, it’s much more probable that fees you’ve already earned will be disgorged, and future payments will have to be paid from Jamie rather than the estate,” the source told the publication.

The next hearing in the conservatorship case will take place on November 12th. The spotlight is expected to be on Britney’s conservatorship being terminated. In September, Jamie and Britney each filed a petition to dissolve the legal arrangement.