After Britney Spears called out the family on Instagram, Jamie Lynn Spears is planning a book release.

In the midst of her older sister Britney Spears’ continuing conservatorship struggle, Jamie Lynn Spears is revealing details about her planned tell-all book.

The 30-year-old actress-singer shared a snapshot of herself wearing an off-white costume while resting on a white couch on Instagram on Monday. The “Zoey 101” alum talked about her impending memoir, “Things I Should Have Said,” which will be released early next year, in her lengthy commentary.

“I can’t believe I’ve finally completed my novel!!! ‘Things I Should Have Said’ has been in development for a long time. “I felt a strong conviction to share my story after Maddie’s life-changing accident in 2017, but there was a lot of personal work and healing that had to happen before I could share my truth the proper way,” Jamie Lynn wrote, referring to the ATV accident that nearly killed her then-8-year-old daughter.

“I’ve spent my whole life believing that I had to pretend to be perfect, even when I wasn’t,” she continued, “so for the first time, I’m opening up about my own mental health, because this process forced me to be painfully honest with myself, and face a lot of hard things that I would have normally just glossed over, like I was taught to.”

Jamie Lynn went on to remark that she still has a lot of things to learn in life. However, when she entered her third decade, writing the book provided her with the closure she needed. She also hopes that it would teach people who have “forgotten their worth.”

The “Sweet Magnolias” singer ended her post by announcing that a portion of the proceeds from the book’s sales will be donated to This Is My Brave, a nonprofit organization that promotes open dialogue about mental health issues.

Jamie Lynn faced backlash before announcing her book, which is set to be released in January 2022, after Worthy Publishing announced on its website that she would be releasing a book titled “I Must Confess: Family, Fame, and Figuring It Out,” which appeared to be a reference to her 39-year-old sister Britney’s iconic song “…Baby One More Time.”

The identical information was released by Barnes & Noble, but it was later removed. According to Entertainment Tonight, Worthy Publishing also made a statement claiming that the material it shared online was “incorrect and incomplete.”

