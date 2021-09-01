After breaking into a man’s home, an armed father of nine was struck in the head with a hammer.

After being attacked with a hammer, an armed burglar who forced his way inside a man’s home was left bloodied.

On the evening of March 20, Stephen Doyle, 44, of Norton Hill, Windmill Hill, Runcorn, appeared armed and wearing a hood and snood in the Stephen Fox corridor.

Mr Fox had heard a “thud” and a “bang” moments before, which he mistook for someone kicking through his front door, according to Jayne Morris, prosecuting at Chester Crown Court on Tuesday.

Bully who left his mother with black eyes and shattered teeth was not sentenced to prison.

The court heard how Mr Fox went to investigate with a hammer and discovered his secured door open, as well as an intruder in a black hooded jacket in the corridor.

Despite a surge of pain and feeling “groggy,” the attacker swung a metal bar at Mr Fox’s head, making contact, he remained conscious.

Mr Fox grasped the bar with one hand and slammed the hammer into the intruder’s head in self-defense, forcing it to “rip open” and spurt blood.

The invader was “struggling to see” when they staggered into the kitchen with “blood everywhere,” so he dropped the metal bar and removed the snood, revealing Doyle’s face below.

Doyle continued the struggle by grabbing a metal chair and slamming it into Mr Fox’s back while yelling “you’re dying, you’re getting it” at his victim.

Mr Fox realized he could be “seriously wounded or even killed” if Doyle took the hammer, so he had to drag him away from some glasses, one of which Doyle grabbed but dropped.

The invader eventually walked out, picking up the metal bar and his face coverings as he went, leaving his blood “all over the place” behind him.

Doyle was carrying a metal bar and his head was bleeding, according to Miss Morris, who said a witness spotted him in the area after the incident.

Mr Fox was treated for scratches and grazes at Halton Hospital’s Runcorn Urgent Care Centre in the early hours of March 21, and was discharged with head injury counselling and co-codamol. “The summary has come to an end.”