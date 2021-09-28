After breaking Dave Bautista’s nose in ‘Spectre,’ Daniel Craig recalls being terrified.

Eon Films may have portrayed James Bond as a man who takes on risky adventures head on, but Daniel Craig, who plays the British spy in the upcoming 007 film, is just like the rest of us.

Craig previously said that he was horrified after inadvertently breaking Dave Bautista’s nose during the filming of “Spectre.”

On “The Graham Norton Show,” the 53-year-old actor discussed the incident ahead of the theatrical release of his final Bond film, “No Time To Die.” Craig was asked to recount some of the worst injuries he has sustained while filming his Bond films over the years during the interview.

He remembered smashing the big bad Bautista’s nose in the movie, who played his antagonist, Mr. Hinx. Craig claimed, “I threw a punch and hit him in the nose.” “I heard this crack and thought to myself, ‘Oh God no,’ and bolted. The actor continued, “I thought he was going to come after me, but he was very polite.”

According to Craig, Bautista took the punch like a champ and was ready to resume filming after resetting his nose. “He’s a lot more tenacious than I am. Craig said, “I’ll give him that.”

In the next combat sequence, Bautista’s Mr. Hinx pushes Craig against a wall, and the scales are finally balanced. Initially, the Bond actor thought Bautista was being too gentle with him and demanded that he be harder, but this resulted in a knee injury, which caused the shooting to be halted for a time.

Craig injured his ankle “literally walking down a plank” while filming “No Time To Die,” resulting in yet another injury.

Craig also said that because he had played Bond for the past 15 years, he would most likely be resentful toward his replacement.

“Doing these films has been incredible,” Craig added. “It’s a really emotional situation. I’m delighted it’s coming to an end on my own terms. I appreciate the producers allowing me to do so. But I do miss it terribly. When the new guy takes over, I’m sure I’ll be enraged,” the actor said.

Since this is Craig’s final Bond film, speculation has begun as to who will take his position. However, Barbara Broccoli, the producer of James Bond, wants Craig to have his moment before revealing the new Bond.

On BBC Radio 4’s popular “Today” show, Broccoli responded, “Oh, God no.” “It’s not something we’re considering. Brief News from Washington Newsday.