After Brad’s departure from Love Island, Lucinda moves on quickly.

In Thursday night’s episode, it’s been less than 24 hours since Brad left the Love Island villa, but Lucinda seemed to have forgotten all about him.

Brad and Lucinda had to determine whether they would go together or one of them would have to leave alone earlier this week.

Brad offered to leave the villa after an emotional debate, saying, “Obviously, remaining in here is important for me, but I’m not going to be selfish.”

Lucinda described Brad as her “ideal person,” but the couple ultimately agreed that the Northumberland boy would be the one to leave.

And Lucinda isn’t wasting any time, because shortly after Brad’s departure, another boy declares his intentions.

“What do you think of AJ?” Lucinda asked Aaron as they sat around the fire pit.

“She’s a nice girl,” Aaron added. To be honest, I’d rather get to know you.”

“Me?” Lucinda inquired. Really? “Oh, my God, I had no idea.”

“I’m very attracted to Lucinda,” Aaron said in the Beach Hut. She’s a stunning young lady. Even when we’re in a group, we have this tiny thing where we maintain a prolonged eye contact and a small smile. She doesn’t seem to have that with other people.”

“Aaron is definitely someone I’d like to get to know more,” Lucinda says in the Beach Hut. We have a wonderful relationship.”