After Brad Pitt, Kristen Bell is supportive of Dax Shepard’s next celebrity crush.

Dax Shepard’s new celebrity crush has Kristen Bell’s approval.

Bell, 41, and Shepard, 46, competed in a “5 Second Rule” game on “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” on Monday, where they had five seconds to answer questions about each other. Bell accurately named Brad Pitt and Australian Formula One driver Daniel Ricciardo when asked to name three of Shepard’s “guy crushes,” but couldn’t think of a third.

Shepard referred to fitness guru Charlie “Perfect 10” Curtis as “‘Perfect 10’ Charlie.” “He’s the person I’m attempting to become.” Shepard had been outspoken about his crusade.