After Ben Affleck’s comments, Jennifer Garner was seen in a good mood; Twitter slammed the actor.

Following her ex-husband Ben Affleck’s recent controversial comments regarding their marriage, Jennifer Garner’s fans rallied behind her.

The “13 Going on 30” star was photographed in good spirits in Santa Monica, California, on Wednesday, a day after Affleck revealed on “The Howard Stern Show” that he felt “stuck” in his marriage to Garner and that he would “probably still be drinking” if they hadn’t divorced in 2015.

Garner, 49, smiled broadly and carried a cup of coffee as she walked with her children, Seraphina, 12, and Samuel, 9, whom she shares with Affleck, in images acquired by the Daily Mail. Violet, their 16-year-old daughter, is also part of the family.

For the occasion, the actress wore a black shirt, a puffy cream jacket, blue leggings, black knee-high socks, and dark blue sneakers.

“Part of why I started drinking was because I was stuck,” Affleck, who went to treatment for alcoholism in 2018, told Howard Stern on Tuesday.

“I was like, ‘I can’t leave because of my children, but I’m unhappy, what should I do?’ And what I did was drink a bottle of scotch and fall asleep on the couch, which ended out not to be the solution,” the actor explained, later adding that he and Garner had “amicably” split up. Affleck was chastised on Twitter for his remarks, with fans and social media users claiming that he appeared to blame Garner for a large part of his drinking.

“You still have a drinking problem if you can’t admit that your drinking problem is due to you.”

Ben Affleck was not driven to drink by Jennifer Garner. One user tweeted, “She did, however, drive him to rehab, probably saving his life.”

“Is this man for real?”

‘Another netizen wrote,’ he said. “Is he really throwing Jennifer Garner under the bus despite the fact that she was there for him at his darkest hour?” Ben Affleck repays her by taking him to rehab, keeping a dignified silence after their divorce, and putting her kids and him first.” Another user posted, “I am once again imploring Ben Affleck to quit talking about Jennifer Garner.”

A statement from Garner’s 2016 interview with Vanity Fair, in which the actress declined to take credit for Affleck’s notorious back tattoo of a rising phoenix, was published on Twitter.

Some Twitter users defended Affleck, pointing out that he didn’t blame Garner in the interview at all.

“He refused to do an interview about her.” The. The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.