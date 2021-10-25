After being sent off in a 5-0 Liverpool disgrace, Paul Pogba breaks his silence.

After being sent out in Manchester United’s 5-0 loss to Liverpool yesterday, Paul Pogba has spoken out.

The Reds thrashed their opponents at Old Trafford, leading 4-0 at halftime, prompting manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer to make substitutions.

Pogba came on in the second half to replace Mason Greenwood, but he only lasted 15 minutes before being sent out for serious foul play.

Just minutes into the second half, Mohamed Salah scored his third goal of the afternoon, becoming the first player in Premier League history to record a hat-trick at Old Trafford.

VAR was brought into play shortly after to take a second look at Pogba’s reckless challenge on Naby Keita.

As referee Anthony Taylor peered at the monitor before revising the yellow card he’d first given to red, the Guinea international was stretchered off.

Pogba has now posted a greeting to United supporters on Instagram.

He expressed himself as follows: “We don’t have time to be sorry for ourselves… Get up, take action, and make the following few days better!” Paul Scholes, a former United midfielder, criticized Pogba’s performance against Liverpool and lambasted the ‘ridiculous’ challenge on Keita.

According to Premier League Productions, he said: “At half-time, Paul Pogba comes in to try and help the team and perhaps earn some respect, tries to stand on the ball, tries to show how strong he is in the centre of the pitch… gives the goal away.

“Then he gets sent off for a terrible tackle later on. With 10 men, you’re now down 5-0. Will we see Pogba in a United shirt again if Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is still the manager?” Look, he’ll almost certainly play [again], won’t he? But I don’t think they’ll notice if he doesn’t show up.”