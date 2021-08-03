After being removed from major events due to homophobic remarks, DaBaby apologizes.

DaBaby, a rapper, apologized on Instagram on Monday for making homophobic statements during his Rolling Loud Festival performance last month.

The rapper wrote in his post that social media “moves so fast that people want to demolish you before you even get a chance to grow, educate, and learn from your mistakes.”

He went on to say that “having people I know publicly pushing against me — knowing that what I needed was education on these things and advice — has been painful” as a man who “had to forge his own way from extremely bad circumstances.”

He said, “I appreciate the many people who came to me with kindness, who quietly sought out to provide knowledge, education, and resources.” “That was exactly what I needed, and it was delivered.”

He went on to say, “I want to apologize to the LGBTQ+ community for the cruel and triggering statements I made.” He then went on to say, “I want to apologize to the LGBTQ+ community for the painful and triggering comments I said.” Again, I apologize for my erroneous remarks about HIV/AIDS, and I recognize the importance of education in this area. All of you are loved. “May God bless you.”

The 29-year-old rapper was recently booted from a number of music events, including Chicago’s Lollapalooza Festival, New York’s Governors Ball, and Nevada’s Day N Vegas.

The official Twitter account for the Lollapalooza music festival stated on Monday that DaBaby would no longer be performing at the festival.

“Diversity, inclusivity, respect, and love were the foundations of Lollapalooza,” it stated. “As a result, DaBaby will no longer be playing tonight at Grant Park. Young Thug will now play on the Bud Light Seltzer Stage at 9:00 p.m., while G Herbo will perform on the T-Mobile Stage at 4:00 p.m.”

“If you didn’t arrive up today with HIV, AIDS, any of those dreadful sexually transmitted illnesses that’ll kill you in two, three weeks, put your smartphone light up,” DaBaby urged the crowd at the Rolling Loud Festival.

“If you don’t want to s–k a ni–a d–k in the parking lot, turn on your cellphone light. He also stated, “Keep it f–king honest.”

Several celebrities, including Madonna, slammed the rapper’s homophobic tirade, saying, “If you’re going to make cruel remarks to the LGBTQ+ community regarding HIV/AIDS, then know your facts.”