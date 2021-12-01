After being removed as the head of Barbados, Queen Elizabeth speaks out.

Following her removal as Barbados’ head of state, Queen Elizabeth has spoken out. The British queen congratulated new Barbados President Sandra Mason and Barbados’ inhabitants on the country’s new status as a Republic in a letter to her.

In an official ceremony on Monday, Queen Elizabeth was deposed as the island nation’s head of state. Mason, who had previously served as governor-general, was sworn in as the state’s first president during the ceremony.

“I express my congratulations to you and all Barbadians on this historic occasion and your assumption of office as the first president of Barbados,” Queen Elizabeth wrote. “Our countries have enjoyed a cooperation built on shared values, shared prosperity, and close collaboration on a wide range of problems throughout the years, including recent efforts on climate change.” “It also gives me great pleasure that Barbados is an active member of the Commonwealth, and I look forward to the friendship between our two countries and peoples continuing,” she added.

“As you celebrate this great day, I send you and all Barbadians my sincerest good wishes for your happiness, peace, and prosperity in the future,” Queen Elizabeth wrote at the end of her letter to Mason and the world’s newest republic.

Barbados obtained independence from Britain in 1966, and announced in September that Queen Elizabeth would be deposed as head of state. The country ended over 400 years of British rule over their region on Monday.

During the Monday ceremony, Prince Charles was the official representative of Queen Elizabeth. It was the first time a senior member of the British monarchy appeared at a handover ceremony.

The 73-year-old lauded Barbados for being able to build its own way despite its traumatic background during his statement at the ceremony. “The people of this island built their path with incredible bravery from the darkest days of our past, and the horrific tragedy of slavery, which permanently stains our history,” he said.

“Your lengthy trip has brought you to this point,” the Prince of Wales continued, “not as a goal, but as a vantage point from which to observe a new horizon.”