After being rejected by a popular show, Martine McCutcheon received a nasty rebuff from the BBC.

Martine McCutcheon has revealed the heinous reason she was turned down for a role in a famous BBC show.

On an edition of Who Do You Think You Are?, the former EastEnders star’s family history was slated to be probed.

Martine, on the other hand, was fired from the show after producers discovered that some of her relatives had served time in prison.

The 45-year-old said on the Parenting Hell podcast with Rob Beckett and Josh Widdicombe: “They were just unhappy because there were so many wrong ‘uns that they didn’t mention.

“They were ecstatic when they realized I wanted to do it.” “This isn’t going to work,” they said. Martine also revealed to the comedians on the podcast that investigates “misadventures in parenting” that she is a “typical East End mum.”

She said, ” “I’m overflowing with praise, love, and devotion. “However, I’m also thinking, ‘Enough is enough.'” I still visit my hometown, see my friends, and spend time with my family. They think I speak brilliantly when I return to Bethnal Green. ‘Don’t you speak good now?’ they say. The Love Actually actress recently stunned fans by flaunting her weight loss in a stunning holiday photo.

Martine has previously spoken openly about her weight loss struggle, revealing that she shed a stone on The Cambridge Diet.

After struggling to lose baby weight after the birth of her son, the 45-year-old told Hello! how she followed the low-calorie smoothies, soups, and snack bars diet.