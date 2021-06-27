After being punished for a lockdown walk, a man feels like a “criminal.”

After being fined more than £1,760 under Covid regulations for walking on Ainsdale Beach, a man was enraged.

After being arrested at Ainsdale Beach last November, Tom Hedley, 21, was found guilty of leaving his residence in Clayton-Le-Woods, Lancashire, at a behind-closed-doors court on May 7.

On the night of November 12, at the start of the second national lockdown, police officers saw Hedley walking with a buddy.

Courts where fines for lockdowns were based on the day the case was heard

At the time, no one was allowed to leave their home without a valid reason, although lockdown laws clearly allowed exercising or indulging in “outdoor recreation” with one other person who was not a member of the same household or support bubble.

There were also no legal limitations on the distance you may travel to participate in these activities, despite government advice that people should stay close to home.

“We’d gone for a walk on the beach, it was a bit drizzly, so we literally walked along Ainsdale beach and back and thought, ‘Let’s go home,’” Hedley explained.

“Then we were approached by two police officers in a van who asked us where we came from, why we were there, and fined us.

“I couldn’t understand why we’d been fined.”

His case was handled by magistrate James Long using the “single justice method,” which entails a single magistrate making decisions in private based solely on written evidence.

SJP hearings, in which no lawyers are present and more than 80% of defendants do not enter a plea, were created to expedite the processing of high-volume, low-level cases.

On May 7, Hedley’s case was one of 39 that were heard in two hours and fifteen minutes.

The statement of PC James Gerrie, who had stopped Hedley and a friend on the night of November 12, was used against him.

“Both individuals were asked why they were on the beach and both responded that they had come for a drive,” PC Gerrie added in his written statement. The summary comes to a close.