After being photographed with a large diamond ring, Christina Haack has sparked engagement rumors.

Haack, 38, was spotted wearing a big diamond ring on a balcony in San Diego with her realtor beau, Joshua Hall, earlier this week, according to Page Six. The “Flip or Flop” star may be seen resting her left hand on the ledge in photographs obtained by the outlet. The star of “Christina on the Coast” was decked out in a slew of bracelets and a massive sparkler. During the sighting, both were dressed casually. They were dressed in white t-shirts, shorts, and hats.

It wasn’t the first time Haack had been linked to an engagement. In August, she was photographed sporting the same sparkler. She promptly removed the photo and replaced it with one that didn’t include the diamond ring. To this day, her profile image is the same.

Haack’s representative declined to comment on the photo and did not reply to requests for comment on the recently revealed photos.

When Haack and Hall were first seen together at LAX Airport in July, it ignited dating suspicions. They were on their way to Mexico to celebrate her birthday.

After making news, the star of “Christina: Stronger by Design” acknowledged their relationship on Instagram. “We’ve had a couple solid months of just us getting to know each other and I’ve loved every minute of it,” she explained. “Fame brings so many things, but it comes at a cost,” she continued. They build you up, then demolish you.”

Her hands and chest began to shake when she realized there was a camera behind them at the airport, according to Haack. She knew they’d dig up dirt on the man she was with, and she didn’t want him to be worried about the media following him and his family.

“Josh doesn’t use social media, but I want to thank him for whisking me away on a lovely tropical vacation that he organized on his own,” she continued. “So, yes, there’s a new relationship, and guess what? I’m 38 years old, and I’ll do whatever I want.”

On the set of “Flip or Flop,” Haack’s ex-husband Tarek El Moussa allegedly compared her to his fiancée, Heather Rae Young. She retaliated by posting a selfie she shot in the car with Hall, captioning it “Ride or Die.”