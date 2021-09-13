After being mistaken for a fleeing mafia boss, a Liverpool man was blindfolded.

After being mistaken for one of the world’s most wanted criminals, a Liverpool guy was arrested in a restaurant.

The man, whose lawyer only identified him as “Mark,” was apprehended in a Hague restaurant last week.

According to Dutch public broadcaster NOS, the man, believed to be from Liverpool, was apprehended by highly armed police on Wednesday (September 8).

Officers who reportedly had their firearms drawn blindfolded the man suspected of being 59-year-old mafia figure Matteo Messina Denaro.

Denaro has been in hiding since 1993, suspected of multiple crimes, including the assassination of two judges.

The mafia boss remains one of the world’s most sought criminals, and Italy has filed a European arrest order for him.

Both Italian and Dutch media agencies have widely shared a computer-aged photofit of what they believe Denaro currently looks like since his disappearance in 1993.

The imprisoned man’s lawyer stated after the arrest that it was a case of mistaken identity.

He claimed that his client was a 54-year-old Formula One devotee from Liverpool who was planned on attending the Zandvoort Grand Prix.

While his identification was being investigated, the individual was incarcerated in a high-security prison.

According to the Netherlands’ public prosecution department, it has since been determined that the individual is not the wanted Italian fugitive and he has now been released.

“The individual was arrested on the basis of a European Arrest Warrant (EAW) issued by the Italian authorities,” a spokeswoman for the prosecution office wrote on their website. He asserted that he was an English citizen, not the person who Italy had claimed.

“He was hauled before the public prosecutor in Amsterdam on Friday.

“Because the inquiry into the man’s identity had not yet been completed, his custody was then extended.

“The study, which was carried out in a haste, yielded a negative result.

“The public prosecutor issued an emergency release order early this evening.”