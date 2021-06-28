After being jolted into action, Jason Manford loses three stone in six months.

Jason Manford has revealed how he shed three stone in a matter of months after being shocked into action.

It was on New Year’s Day that the comedian decided to change his lifestyle when he tipped the scales at 17st 5lb.

The 40-year-old said he’d tried a number of different diets over the years but he kept piling the pounds back on again.

He didn’t notice a difference until he began counting calories and increasing his physical activity.

The kindness of a “guardian angel” who assisted him in Aldi astounded the former Corrie star.

“You get to the point where you wonder, ‘Am I getting enough joy out of life if I’m concerned about my weight?’,” Jason told the Mirror Online.

“I think I’ve thought about my weight every day of my adult life.

“Not crying about it, but gone upstairs and tried to put something on that doesn’t fit, or got out of breath chasing the kids. It feels fantastic to have reached a position where I’m thinking about it in a positive light.”

“What I don’t want to be worrying about is camera angles, like, ‘Do I look obese from that angle?…’,” he says. Is my belly showing from there?’”

After dropping from 17st 5lb to 14st 10lb, there appears to be little danger of that happening presently.

Jason has been supported by his wife and children – he has four from his first marriage, and two from his second – but also by a Facebook group he set up in 2017 during an earlier diet attempt.

The Jason Manford Weight Loss Support Group, formerly known as The Jason ManFat Weight Loss Group, has a membership of 78,000 people. New mothers, people attempting to avoid weight loss surgery, and even a woman who needed to drop weight in order to qualify for fertility therapy and now has a kid are among them.

Seeing the figure on the scales tick down is a constant boost for Jason.

He said: “I get a bit of a buzz out of it.” To discover the TV presenter has been troubled by his appearance all these years is a surprise.

It was his schtick for a long time. He was initially called during a stand-up performance when he was 17 years old. The summary comes to a close.