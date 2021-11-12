After being hit by a car, a teen boy was brought to the hospital.

After being hit by a car in Old Swan, a teenage guy was brought to the hospital.

At 1.25 p.m., police and an ambulance were summoned to Heliers Road, where they discovered a 14-year-old boy with critical leg injuries.

The youngster was treated at the site by advanced paramedics and a senior doctor for his injuries, which were allegedly not life-threatening.

After receiving horrific texts on her daughter’s iPad, a mother confronts a paedophile.

After that, the youngster was transferred to the hospital.

Merseyside Police established a barrier around Heliers Road as the ambulance arrived.

“We can confirm a 14-year-old boy was involved in a collision in Old Swan this afternoon (Friday 12 November) and received a serious injury to one leg,” a Merseyside Police spokesperson said.

“He was rushed to the hospital, where his condition is said to be serious but stable.

“At around 1.25 p.m., emergency services were dispatched to Heliers Road for a report of an accident.

“The driver pulled over to the side of the road and is aiding cops with their investigations.”

Anyone with information on this incident can contact @MerPolCC on Twitter or ‘Merseyside Police Contact Centre’ on Facebook, quoting incident number 0483 from November 12. You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously by calling 0800 555 111 or filling out their online form at crimestoppers-uk.org.

On this breaking news story, we’ll bring you the most up-to-date information, photos, and video.

Visit liverpoolecho.co.uk/news for the most up-to-date information.