After being fired from ‘General Hospital,’ Steve Burton gives an update and explains why he doesn’t do interviews.

After being sacked from “General Hospital” due to the vaccine mandate, Steve Burton provided his followers an update.

Burton addressed why he declined interviews after his leave from ABC’s daytime television soap drama in his weekly podcast “That’s Awesome with Steve & Bradford,” which he co-hosts with pal Bradford Anderson. He stated that he didn’t want to add to the controversy because he was aware that many of his followers were disappointed by his departure from the show.

He told Anderson, “I’ve gotten a lot of requests for interviews, but I don’t want to do them.” “I’m not interested, guy.” I don’t want to see any division. “That’s the bottom line,” says the narrator. “I know people are frustrated, I know people are angry, I know all these things,” he said. “Just to let you know, I’m fine.” Since 1991, Burton has played Jason Morgan on the soap series. He departed the program in 2012 then returned five years later in the same role. In 1998, he was nominated for a Daytime Emmy for his work as outstanding supporting actor in a drama series.

Burton was fired from “General Hospital” when he refused to get vaccinated. The show’s vaccination requirement went into force on November 1st. Variety reports that the production had no plans to recast Burton’s role. The other characters found out about Jason’s death this week.

Drew (Cameron Mathison), Jason’s brother, observed, “There was nothing left at the last place I saw Jason.” “All that was left was a heap of rocks and timbers.” Within an hour, they had workers on the scene with their scanning equipment. They were unable to detect a heartbeat.” According to the source, “General Hospital” has brought back dead characters in the past, so they could bring Jason back if they wanted to. Variety inquired about the possibility of Jason returning, either once Burton is immunized or through another actor. “General Hospital” did not react to a request for comment right away.

Meanwhile, Twitter users seem split on the issue. Most people felt that Burton’s character should not be recast. However, several fans hoped he might return if the show ended.

“Please, please, please, please, please, please, please, please, please, please, please, please, please, please, please, please, please, please, please, please, please, please, please, He’s welcome to return for the series finale,” one person said in response to the news.

"Never, ever, ever, ever, ever, ever, ever, ever, ever, ever, ever, ever Period. It will be a huge letdown for the fans. Let him rest in peace unless Steve Burton decides to obey his employer's instructions and returns. We'll be glad to see him again.