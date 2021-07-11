After being exposed to COVID-19, Kate Middleton makes her first public appearance with Prince William.

Kate Middleton has made her first public appearance since completing a self-isolation period following COVID-19 exposure.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge were pictured at Wimbledon on Saturday, watching the women’s singles final. According to People, they watched Ashleigh Barty of Australia compete against Karolina Pliskova of the Czech Republic. Barty won her second Grand Slam title by defeating Pliskova.

Middleton chose a stylish green dress for the event, while her husband sported a blue suit. Tennis legends Billie Jean King and Martina Navratilova sat behind them in the royal box with the couple.

Middleton’s attendance at Wimbledon was her first public appearance since Kensington Palace revealed she was self-isolating following contact with someone who later tested positive for the coronavirus.

“Last week, The Duchess of Cambridge came into contact with someone who was later diagnosed with COVID-19. Her Royal Highness is not showing any signs or symptoms, but she is following all applicable government recommendations and is self-isolating at home, according to a Kensington Palace spokesperson.

The Duchess of Cambridge attends Wimbledon on a regular basis.

She is also a patron of the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, where the annual tennis championship is held.

Middleton attended the tennis event alongside her sister-in-law, Meghan Markle, in 2018 and 2019. In 2019, her sister, Pippa Middleton, joined the two duchesses.

The 2018 Wimbledon appearance by Markle and Middleton was their first-ever combined attendance. Royal fans flocked to see them during the tournament, according to experienced royal photographer Mark Stewart, and there was no rivalry between them.

At the time, the photographer told People, “She very much let Kate take the lead.” “There was no competition. It demonstrates Meghan’s adaptability since she recognizes that Kate will be Queen one day and that her position is different.”

Middleton revealed in a previous interview that she was barred from competing in the 2013 Wimbledon finals because she was significantly pregnant with Prince George. She pleaded with her doctor to let her watch the finals, but he told her, “Definitely not.”

Andy Murray defeated Novak Djokovic in the finals, which the duchess was unable to attend. The duchess, on the other hand, wrote a letter to the winner apologizing for her absence.

“I was very pregnant at the time. After that, I wrote to him [Murray] and apologized for not being there,” Middleton recalled.