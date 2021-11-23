After being diagnosed with COVID-19, Julianne Hough will take over for her brother Derek in the ‘DWTS’ Season 30 Finale.

Julianne Hough has reclaimed her brother Derek Hough, who was diagnosed with COVID-19.

Sources told Page Six hours before Monday night’s broadcast that the two-time mirrorball winner, 33, would be filling in for the six-time “Dancing With the Stars” champion, 36, for the Season 30 finale.

Julianne has also teased about taking over certain judge duties on the program from her brother, marking her return to ABC’s hit dancing competition after quitting in 2017.

“Good morning, everyone! “I’m very pumped because today you might see me perform something you’ve never seen me do before,” the professional dancer posted on her Instagram Stories.

Julianne will reunite with colleagues judges Len Goodman, Carrie Ann Inaba, and Bruno Tonioli if she returns to the show. She’ll also have a say in who wins the mirrorball prize this season.

JoJo Siwa and Jenna Johnson, Amanda Kloots and Alan Bersten, Iman Shumpert and Daniella Karagach, and Cody Rigsby and Cheryl Burke are the dancing couples competing for the championship title.

Julianne’s comeback to “DWTS” for the finals comes just a week after Derek revealed on Instagram that he had tested positive for a COVID-19 breakthrough case.

Derek was forced to isolate due to his ailment and was unable to return to the program for the finale. Despite acquiring the virus, he told followers in a video update that he is actually doing OK.

“I’ve been diagnosed with a breakthrough case of COVID despite being properly vaccinated.” I just found out, and I’m fine with it. In a video clip he published on the social networking platform, he stated, “I feel strong.”

According to the medical professionals he contacted, the “Make Your Move” singer is quarantining himself to prevent the infection from spreading.

Derek had to reschedule his “No Limits” gigs in Las Vegas after missing the finale. Since then, all five events have been rescheduled for the second week of December.

Derek has been busy due to his residency in Los Angeles, traveling back and forth between the two cities. He missed week 3 earlier in the season after contracting the flu. He didn’t test positive at the time, therefore he was permitted to return the next week.

Season 30 of “Dancing With the Stars” airs Monday at 8 p.m. The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.