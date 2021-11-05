After being diagnosed with cancer, Kathy Griffin celebrates her 61st birthday with a topless dance [watch].

After being diagnosed with cancer, Kathy Griffin was in good spirits while celebrating her birthday.

Griffin celebrated his 61st birthday on Thursday. The American comedian posted a video of herself dancing topless on her seaside balcony, relishing the moment.

“BABY, IT’S MY BIRTHDAY! 61 YEARS OLD AND SEXXXXY, “she stated in the caption of an Instagram video she posted.

Her followers and famous friends swamped her post with heartfelt birthday greetings. They’re overjoyed to see Griffin enjoying such a good time on her special day.

“Kathy, have a wonderful birthday!!! I adore you, stupid “Selma Blair added her two cents.

“Wishing you a happy birthday, Queen!” Caroline Rhea added a fire emoji to her comment.

“Congratulations on your birthday!!! “I’m sending you heaps of love xoxoxox,” the “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” star said on Instagram “Kris Jenner, Kris Jenner, Kris Jenner, Kris Jenner, Kris Jenner, Kris

One fan introduced her as the “Queen, Icon, Legend, and the Moment.” “Happy Birthday to one heck of a broad!” said another, adding a red love emoji.

Griffin revealed in August that she had been diagnosed with lung cancer. She revealed the news in a Twitter message.

“I’ve had to say something to you all. I’m suffering from cancer “her declaration read. “I’m about to have half of my left lung removed in surgery. Even though I’ve never smoked, I have lung cancer!” Griffin described her physicians as “very positive” about her prognosis. She hoped to avoid chemotherapy and radiation as much as possible during her recovery. She reassured her admirers that she was well and that she had been completely vaccinated against COVID, else the repercussions would have been much severe. She also advised everyone to have frequent medical examinations since they “will save your life.” She talked about her cancer diagnosis, mental health journey, and drug addiction in an interview with ABC News’ “Nightline” co-anchor Juju Chang. She also went into great depth about her drug detox.

It was “awful,” according to Griffin, and it lasted months. Tremors and flop sweat were among her withdrawal symptoms. She also couldn’t keep her balance and needed her husband’s help to do simple tasks like brushing her teeth because she couldn’t do it on her own.

Griffin responded to Chang’s remark that he was “in deep,” saying, “[It was a] poor detox – bad detox.”