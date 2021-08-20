After being diagnosed with bipolar disorder, Selena Gomez felt relieved.

Fans of Selena Gomez are well aware of her health issues. In an interview with Elle Magazine for their September issue, the “Wolves” singer, who has battled a slew of health issues, recently revealed how relieved she was to hear she has bipolar disorder.

Regarding her mental health, she told the magazine, “I could take a long breath and go, “Okay, that explains so much.”

Gomez said, “There were a lot of things that should have pulled me down.” “Every time I went through something, I thought to myself, ‘What else is there?’ ‘What else will I have to deal with?’

The National Institute of Mental Health defines bipolar disorder as a “brain illness that produces extraordinary swings in mood, energy, activity levels, and the capacity to carry out day-to-day tasks,” according to the National Institute of Mental Health.

After being diagnosed with lupus in 2014, the “Lose You To Love Me” singer underwent a kidney transplant and chemotherapy.

Aside from her health, Gomez has also experienced a public heartbreak. Gomez explains, “I’m a very communal guy.” “I’m happiest when I’m around the people I care about. My lupus, kidney transplant, chemotherapy, mental illness, and experiencing very public heartbreaks were all things that should have brought me down.”

Later, she reminisced on occasions when the only thing that got her through difficult circumstances was the prospect of assisting others. “Every time I went through something, I thought to myself, ‘What else is there?’ What else am I going to have to deal with?’”, she reassured herself, “‘You’re going to assist people.” “That was the only thing that kept me going. There was a period when I didn’t feel strong enough and would have done something to harm myself.”

She went on to say that keeping off social media has reduced her anxiety, and that in 2017, she entrusted her passwords to her assistant.

“I’m thinking to myself, ‘I’ve got to do something [more].'” “I want people to remember me for my heart after I’m gone,” the singer explained. “I just put down this tiny little phone that had 150 million people on it. For me, that was a huge relief.”

Gomez also posted photographs from the shoot to her Instagram account. Take a look at them.