After being diagnosed with an incurable disease, a baby girl is turning to stone.

Lexi Robins, who was born in January 2021, has been diagnosed with an incurable disease that causes bone to gradually replace muscle and connective tissue, according to Herts Live.

Fibrodysplasia Ossificans Progressiva (FOP) causes bone development outside the skeleton, limiting movement and often compared to the body turning to stone.

Lexi’s parents, Alex and Dave Robins, observed that her big toes didn’t appear quite right and that her thumbs didn’t move much after she was born.

However, due to the rarity of the ailment, doctors had difficulty identifying Lexi’s illness as FOP. Alex and Dave believe that by raising awareness of Lexi’s illness, health professionals and parents would be better able to detect it at an earlier stage.

After X-rays revealed Lexi had bunions on her feet and her thumbs were double jointed in April, Alex described how she was caught aback when doctors told her Lexi had a condition and would be unable to walk.

“We simply didn’t believe it because she’s so strong physically right now and she’s just kicking her legs,” the 29-year-old mother explained.

“We weren’t sure, so in mid-May we did our own research and discovered this disease, which we took to a doctor.”

“We had to go for a genetic test and more X-rays at the end of May, but the genetic test takes six weeks to come back with results.”

Lexi’s tests were forwarded to a Los Angeles-based specialty lab, which confirmed that she had tested positive for FOP.

“We then learned out the result of the FOP exam last Monday (June 14),” Alex continued.

“The ACR1 gene is what they’re looking for, and unfortunately, that’s the gene she has.”

Lexi’s condition must be managed with utmost attention because even a slight trauma, such as falling over, will cause her condition to swiftly worsen.

Lexi will also be unable to receive any needles, immunizations, or dental treatment due to her FOP.