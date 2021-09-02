After being cleared by the media regulator, Piers Morgan declares ‘victory’ over Meghan Markle.

Piers Morgan has been cleared by the British media regulator Ofcom, which found that his criticism of Meghan Markle’s Oprah Winfrey interview did not violate the broadcasting code.

Morgan was “not in breach of its broadcasting regulations” when he questioned Markle’s allegations of suicide thoughts live on “Good Morning Britain” earlier this year, according to a report released Wednesday by the UK media watchdog. Shortly after making the remarks, he left his post on the UK chat show.

Markle and Prince Harry sat down with Winfrey in March for a shocking interview in which the duchess acknowledged to having suicidal thoughts while still living in the United Kingdom and said that she did not receive the assistance she need from the royal family.

Following the conversation, Morgan brushed aside Markle’s mental health issues, accusing her of lying about the royal family’s refusal to help her. According to the BBC, he also stated that he would not “trust a word” the duchess said and that he would not believe her if she “read me a weather report.”

According to Ofcom, Morgan received a total of 57,793 complaints, the most in the organization’s 18-year history. According to reports, Markle has filed a complaint against the TV journalist.

Despite this, the regulator exonerated Morgan and ITV, the network that broadcasts “Good Morning Britain,” of any wrongdoing, stating in its report that while Morgan’s statements were “possibly hurtful and unpleasant,” it “took full account of freedom of expression.”

“Mr. Morgan had the right under the First Amendment to state he didn’t believe the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s charges and to have and express strong views that vehemently contradicted their story. “The [Ofcom broadcasting] code allows individuals to express strongly held and robustly argued views, including those that are potentially harmful or highly offensive, and for broadcasters to include these in their programming,” the report stated, adding, “The restriction of such views would, in our opinion, be an unwarranted and chilling restriction on freedom of expression both of the broadcasted and of the broadcasted.”

“Under our regulations, broadcasters can incorporate unpopular ideas as part of legitimate debate in the public interest, and Mr. Morgan’s vigorous challenge from other participants provided vital context for viewers,” the regulator stated.

Morgan responded to the article on Twitter, saying that the “resounding” victory had vindicated him.

