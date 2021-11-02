After being chastised for wearing red to a wedding, Candace Cameron Bure retaliates.

Candace Cameron Bure retaliated against trolls who mocked her family’s wedding attire.

The 45-year-old star of “Christmas Under Wraps” came to Instagram on Saturday to share a family snapshot from a wedding they attended earlier that day. The actress and her daughter Natasha, 23, wore red strapless gowns while posing with Cameron Bure’s suit-clad husband Valeri Bure, 45, and son Lev, 21, in the photo.

“It’s wedding season, and I’m ready for it!! Mama gets another family photo (without Maks, who is away at college), but this time without Maks “Cameron Bure referred to her 19-year-old son Maksim in the caption.

Many admirers and followers of Cameron Bure applauded their family’s appearance.

“You all look great!!!” Katie Couric left a remark on her blog.

“Wow! A smoke show for the whole family!!!” Marilu Henner was the author.

Another admirer said, “Beautiful family.”

Some, however, voiced their displeasure with the family’s wardrobe choices in the comments, prompting Cameron Bure to respond.

When one Instagram user inquired as to why “The “Fuller House” star and her daughter chose to wear red, despite the fact that it is a “no-no at weddings, coupled with white,” according to Cameron Bure. The wedding featured four women dressed in red gowns.” Red is not a good choice for weddings, according to another social media user, because it is a “power hue” that “steals the spotlight from the bride.” However, the star of “A Shoe Addict’s Christmas” doubled down on her prior remark, saying that “in Los Angeles, there are other style laws,” before adding a winking emoji.

Some trolls chastised her husband and children for not wearing socks with their dress shoes, with one commenting, “no sock look is a no for me.” “Thanks for letting us know!” the actress said sarcastically. Until a troll named Valeri and Lev’s no-sock look became “extremely repulsive,” the interactions were pleasant. “This type of remark is unappealing. Style appeals to people in a variety of ways. It is not always necessary to express your point of view “Cameron Bure was the one who responded.

Cameron Bure has previously retaliated against online haters who have targeted her and her family.

She wrote “shame on you” for posting “jokes about our appearance and criticism of what you thought would have been a better photo” on her Instagram post featuring her family’s Christmas photo in January, slamming the critics who left mean comments on her Instagram post featuring her family’s Christmas photo.

Cameron Bure went on to say that if her detractors don’t like her writings, they should just go on because they are real people with real feelings. She. The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.