After being accused of sexual assault, Emily Ratajkowski reveals that Robin Thicke blocked her on social media.

Following the alleged groping incident on the set of Robin Thicke’s music video for “Blurred Lines,” Emily Ratajkowski has spoken out about their lack of communication.

On Tuesday, the 30-year-old actress-model was a guest on the “Call Her Daddy” podcast. During the interview, she admitted that she hasn’t spoken to Thicke in a long time.

“I actually haven’t [talked to him],” Ratajkowski admitted, before adding that the 44-year-old musician had blocked her on social media after their unpleasant encounter on the shoot of the song video.

The “Gone Girl” star went on to say that by telling her experience, she isn’t attempting to damage Thicke’s career. According to Us Weekly, she even stated that she is confident that the artist possesses a number of excellent characteristics.

“I don’t believe in canceling people,” she stated. “I’m sure Robin Thicke has a lot of amazing qualities.”

“I think our world needs to understand that we live in a culture that encourages males to feel like they can behave in a certain way,” Ratajkowski continued. It doesn’t imply that just because someone did or didn’t do something, they are good or terrible.” Last month, the supermodel unleashed a bombshell when an excerpt from her memoir, “My Body,” was made public. She talked about an incident on the set of the controversial music video that had a huge impact on her life in this chapter.

“I felt the chill and foreignness of a stranger’s hands touching my bare breasts from behind me out of nowhere.” She stated in her book about the horrifying sexual attack on set, “I instantly moved away, gazing back at Robin Thicke.”

The unedited version of the video, which also included T.I. and Pharrell Williams, required Ratajkowski and two other models to be topless. Diane Martel, the project director, verified the event to The Sunday Times and said she immediately confronted Thicke about his actions.

Martel also attempted to halt the session, but Ratajkowksi remained professional and insisted on complete the shoot regardless of the circumstances.

Thicke has yet to publicly respond to Ratajkowski’s accusation in her memoir. Nonetheless, the director earlier stated that Thicke apologized to the model “sheepishly” when she called him out.