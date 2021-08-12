After becoming convinced that electrical equipment were ‘listening to him,’ Dad passes away.

Wayne Paul Galley died on April 30 while doing some rendering work at a family member’s property on Sycamore Drive in Skelmersdale.

According to Lancs Live, an inquest following his death at The Landmark in Burnley heard how the 47-year-old builder had experienced a “major mental breakdown” since the initial lockdown last year.

Mr Galley’s wife of 21 years, Claire, read a statement from Area Coroner Richard Taylor, in which she detailed how her husband felt coronavirus was a ruse to create “a new world order.”

“She claims he believed Covid was the end of regular existence, and he had to safeguard his family by hoarding food,” Mr Taylor said.

“She had been attempting to get him to see a psychiatrist for quite some time. He hadn’t gotten any sleep in five days.

“She claims there was a major shift in his demeanor during the first lockdown, and he became preoccupied with the government’s attempt to control everyone with Covid.

“He thought the virus was a ruse to wipe out a big portion of the people so that a new world order could be established.”

Mrs Galley described her husband’s belief that electrical items in his home were “listening to him” and that people were “coming for him.”

He increased the number of locks on the windows and doors, and he became “more and more obsessed.”

Mr Taylor said, “He stated he was going to acquire gold because there would be no money once the government followed out this scheme.”

“On the day he died, he told his wife that he didn’t require any assistance. She believes he experienced a tremendous mental collapse, but she has no idea what pushed him over the edge.”

The coroner reached a narrative conclusion of suicide after hearing all of the material.