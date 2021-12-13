After backlash, Teresa Giudice updates her ‘Beautiful Family’ post with Luis Ruelas’ second son.

Teresa Giudice appears to have replied to the backlash she received following her recent post about her and fiancé Luis “Louie” Ruelas’ blended family.

The “Real Housewives of New Jersey” star, 49, shared a photo of herself and Ruelas, as well as all of their children from prior relationships, on Instagram on Saturday.

In the photo, Giudice and Ruelas can be seen joyfully holding their daughters — Gia, 20, Gabriella, 17, Milania, 15, and Audriana, 12 — and their boys, Louie Jr., 18, and Nicholas, whose age is unknown.

The reality star captioned the shot, “Our lovely family – woven together by choice, bonded together by love.”

Giudice’s revised post, which included the businessman’s second kid, Nicholas, was met with immediate pleasure by fans.

One added, “There’s our guy Nick [heart-eyes emoji].”

“Wonderful caption!” Another person said, “I adore seeing both of his sons with you all.”

“Yessssssssssssssssssssssssssssssssssssssssssssssss Teresa and Louie, many blessings. A third user wrote, “All the kids together.”

Joe Giudice’s ex-wife previously received backlash for sharing a family photo without Nicholas. Some social media users were offended when she titled the photo “my beautiful family,” despite the fact that it did not include her partner’s second son.

Nicholas’ absence from the photo sparked speculation that it had something to do with his autism, which sparked a controversy among followers.

“I’m hoping they’re not excluding him because of his autism.” One of my sons is autistic. One netizen said, “I never see him in images.”

“That’s a ridiculous thing to say.” Another person remarked, “His other son might be uneasy around cameras.”

Meanwhile, Ruelas remained unconcerned with the complaints leveled at his soon-to-be wife’s prior job. He chose to publish a series of images of him and Teresa at Montage Laguna Beach with their pals Dina Manzo and husband Dave Cantin on Saturday.

“We’re having the time of our lives [red love emojis]@dina @davecantiine.” In the caption, he said, “Love you guys [red heart emoji].”

Teresa and Ruelas announced their engagement on October 21. The couple then celebrated the anniversary of their relationship by having an engagement party in New York City on Monday.