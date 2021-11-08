After backlash over his ‘Healthy Daughter’ statement, Chris Pratt receives support from his mother-in-law Maria Shriver.

After receiving backlash for his loving homage to his wife, Katherine Schwarzenegger, Chris Pratt gained support from his mother-in-law.

The “Guardians of the Galaxy” actor simply wanted to honor his wife. However, Pratt’s remark of “healthy daughter” in his post aroused some concerns because fans were aware that his child with ex-wife Anna Faris had major health issues. Jack, Faris and Pratt’s baby, arrived two months early. He was just 3 pounds and 12 ounces when he was born and had to endure “a few procedures.” While others criticized Pratt for being disrespectful, his mother-in-law sent encouraging and supportive notes in the comments area.

“I want to remind you today what a terrific man you are, what a wonderful father you are to Jack and Lyla, what a wonderful husband you are to Katherine, what a wonderful son in law you are to me, and what a wonderful sense of humor you have!!” she wrote on Friday, according to People. “Chris, I adore you; please continue to be your amazing self. Raise your voice over the din. [You] are adored by your children. What a wonderful life you have. Your family adores you, and your wife adores you. xo I’m very proud of you.” Shriver’s words of support for Pratt drew different reactions from many who read her message on the internet. One person called her a “embarrassment to all women,” while another suggested Shriver would be outraged if Pratt cheated on her daughter.

Meanwhile, another person backed Shriver, saying she was “100% correct.” Pratt loves his son, according to the netizen, and his post for his wife has nothing to do with Jack, but people are making a big deal out of it. “People these days are so offended over everything!!” the netizen wrote.

Several internet users chastised Pratt for his message, which was meant to be an early birthday greeting for Schwarzenegger. In a video posted to his Instagram Story on Friday, the “Avengers: Endgame” star stated that the backlash had an impact on him.

“I went to bed upset and depressed last night, and I woke up feeling horrible and didn’t want to work out,” he explained.

Pratt claimed that he went for a run while listening to Christian music. He admitted that he became emotional, but that he felt “wonderful.” “If you’re feeling depressed today, maybe get in some exercise and listen to some wonderful praise music or get the word in,” he stated before closing the video.