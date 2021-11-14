After attending Paris Hilton’s wedding, Kim Kardashian jokes about failed marriages.

While offering a toast at a friend’s pre-wedding event, Kim Kardashian made fun of her previous failed marriages.

On Thursday, the “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” alum attended Paris Hilton’s wedding to Carter Reum. She, on the other hand, skipped their Friday night carnival in favor of a rehearsal dinner for family friend Simon Huck and his fiancé Phil Riportella.

Kardashian cracked a few lighthearted jokes at her own expense during the intimate gathering.

“It’s so wonderful to be at a homosexual wedding. I mean, I haven’t been to a wedding since my second “the reality star, who is 41 years old,