After attempting to assist a “drunk” girl in the park, children were mobbed and attacked by a group.

After attempting to assist a “drunk” girl in a park, two children were attacked and homophobic and transphobic abuse was screamed at them.

On Thursday, August 12, the victims, ages 11 and 14, were walking in Central Park, Liscard, when they observed a female adolescent who was very intoxicated.

They claimed the group with the girl got verbally abusive and attacked them after they called an ambulance for her.

Two people have been arrested after a shoebox containing £7,000 was discovered in a Kirkby property.

The victims claimed they were harassed by the inebriated girl’s pals who were homophobic and transphobic.

“I was advised by the ambulance operator to pursue her because she ran away,” one of the victims told The Washington Newsday.

“I was still following her about a half-hour later, and they were still shouting the same language at us.”

The victims were apparently encircled by a group of youths on bikes who spat at them, hitting one victim in the head, knees, and ankles and the other in the head and legs.

Both victims were taken to the hospital for treatment of their injuries, and the incident left them quite shaken.

One of the victims noted that verbal abuse against young LGBT+ people is normal in everyday life.

“Whenever I go out with pals, it’s a constant thing,” the victim continued.

“We’re referred to as slurs, but we don’t usually report it since it’s so prevalent.

“I want people to understand that this isn’t just a narrative; it’s everyday life. It’s something we deal with on a daily basis.”

Merseyside Police are asking anyone who observed the attack or has any information to come forward.

“This was a horrific incident that left two children injured, and we are seeking to discover those guilty and bring them to justice,” Detective Inspector Barbara Hebden said.

“Everyone should be free to enjoy our parks and green spaces across Merseyside without fear of violence from a small number of people behaving in an entirely unacceptable manner. That is why, as part of our Parksafe Programme, we ensure that police presence in our parks throughout Merseyside is increased during the summer months.

“Following our.”Summary comes to an end.”