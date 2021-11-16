After asbestos was discovered in a’suspicious condition,’ BT sent employees home.

Staff at a BT centre in Sefton have been sent home due to worries about asbestos found in the premises in “suspicious” condition.

After up to 40 employees were sent home as a result of the discovery, the Aintree Technical Engineering Centre on Heysham Road in Bootle will stay closed.

After the substance, which is highly hazardous to health, was discovered on October 29, a BT spokesperson said the telecoms giant is working with the Health and Safety Executive to ensure they are “taking all necessary steps to ensure the health, safety and wellbeing of our colleagues and customers.”

“BT has just become aware of the presence of asbestos-containing material located in a questionable state at its Aintree Technical Engineering Centre in Bootle in Merseyside,” a BT representative said.

“As a precautionary measure, the site was closed on October 29, 2021, pending additional investigation, evaluation, and proper cleanup.”

“BT has contacted the Health and Safety Executive, and we are taking all required precautions to guarantee our colleagues’ and customers’ health, safety, and well-being.”

BT has also verified that they are in contact with those who have connections to the site.

“Our primary focus is on our colleagues’ health, safety, and well-being, and we know that colleagues from other parts of the region use the building’s stores facilities on occasion, so we are proactively contacting colleagues from a wider area to make them aware of this matter, including offering them appropriate support and advice,” a BT spokesperson said.

“Any investigations and any required cleanup will be completed before the building reopens.”

BT has also created a page on their website where they will provide any new information and updates about the situation.