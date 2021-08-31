After Arsenal blocked Ainsley Maitland-Niles’ sale to Everton, Gary Lineker gets involved.

Former Blues striker Lineker, who scored 40 goals in a single season at Goodison Park in 1985/86, responded to a Tweet from the Mirror’s Chief Football Writer John Cross, saying: “After his move to Everton was blocked, Ainsley Maitland-Niles has been told he won’t be training with the Arsenal first team.”

“Players will never win in these situations because, logically, spectators will always support their team.

“But that doesn’t make it right.”

Maitland-Niles tried to force a move to Everton by asking for his release on Instagram, writing: “All I want to do is go where I’m wanted & where I’m going to play @Arsenal.”

Everton have yet to receive a response to their offer for Maitland-Niles made yesterday, but the 24-year-old, who has been at the Gunners’ London Colney training ground for Covid testing and has been told he will be training away from Mikel Arteta’s first team going forward if he stays at the club, has been told he will be training away from Mikel Arteta’s first team going forward.

Maitland-Niles, who made his England debut last season and has since been capped five times by the Three Lions, has played 123 times for Arsenal and scored three goals.

He spent the second half of the 2020/21 season on loan at West Bromwich Albion, making 12 appearances. He is a versatile talent who can play in either full-back position while also being able to play as a central midfielder or winger.