After arriving at the location in luxury, Beagle delivers the owner’s wedding rings during the ceremony.

A couple’s wedding day was made even more memorable by their dog’s participation in the ceremony service.

Chester the beagle came down the aisle to present the rings to Kyle and Michael Fraser, his owners.

According to ChesireLive, the dog joyously wagged his tail as his owners recovered them from his waistcoat pockets.

Michael, who claims the couple knew they wanted Chester at their wedding from the start, explained: “We agreed that he would be our ring bearer if we ever married.

“The chaperone and Chester were outside the room when we were getting married in the ceremony. He didn’t even make a sound.

“Then, as soon as he [the chaperone]heard the registrar say, ‘We need the rings,’ he came in, stood back, let him off his leash, and walked down.”

Chester’s significant role in the ceremony was made possible by the Wedding Chaperone service supplied by No More Kennels, a Warrington-based dog day care and hotel.

Michael said, ” “We were under no need to do anything. The person who accompanied him took care of everything. Chester’s demeanor towards the workers revealed that he was happy with them. I can’t think of anything negative to say about them.” Michael and Kyle had previously taken Chester to the 5-star rated centre, which is located on the Riverside Trading Estate in Warrington and offers day care and elegant hotel rooms for pets as well as a variety of activities.

The couple decided to hire a wedding chaperone after seeing how much Chester liked his time at No More Kennels.

Pets are pampered as part of the service, including a stay in a magnificent bedroom with its own TV, air conditioning and central heating, actual mattresses with comfortable bedding, and a selection of tempting snacks.

On the big day, the pets are given a spa treatment, clothed in an outfit of their owner’s choosing, and driven to the wedding in a pet Porsche with a water fountain and ham canapes.

Michael stated, ” “Chester arrived in a big, massive pet Porsche, all suited and booted, and it looked fantastic.

“Everyone turned when they turned around the corner,” the summary concludes.”