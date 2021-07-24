After Angelina Jolie’s petition to disqualify the judge was granted, Brad Pitt will file an appeal.

Brad Pitt intends to appeal Judge John W. Ouderkirk’s decision to dismiss his and ex-wife Angelina Jolie’s divorce and custody case.

The California Court of Appeal disqualified Ouderkirk, who had granted Pitt joint custody of their five minor children in a preliminary judgement in May, giving Pitt a major victory. According to Page Six, the court determined that Ouderkirk failed to disclose his financial contacts with Pitt’s counsel.

The ruling basically nullified Ouderkirk’s custody determination from May. According to the site, Jolie has full custody of their children, while Pitt gets visiting rights.

Pitt, on the other hand, is unfazed by the judge’s dismissal. Following Ouderkirk’s disqualification, a spokeswoman for the actor told Page Six, “The appeals court ruling was based on a technical procedural problem.”

“The facts have remained the same. The judge — and the many specialists who testified — came to a clear decision about what is best in the children’s best interests based on an unusual quantity of factual evidence,” the spokesman stated. “Based on the detailed findings of what is best for the children, we will continue to do what is legally required.”

“The person on the street would fairly entertain doubts as to Judge Ouderkirk’s ability, consciously or subconsciously, to remain impartial in the future, hotly disputed custody dispute,” the 2nd District Court of Appeal ruled in a ruling obtained by Page Six.

They stated, “None of Pitt’s assertions that a reasonable person would have no reason to mistrust Judge Ouderkirk’s impartiality withstands examination.”

The court concluded that “disqualification is required” because of Ouderkirk’s “ethical breach” and “recent professional contacts with Pitt’s counsel.”

After two years of marriage, Jolie and Pitt divorced in September 2016. Maddox, 19, Pax, 17, Zahara, 16, Shiloh, 15, and twins Knox and Vivienne, 12, are their six children.

In August of last year, Jolie requested that Ouderkirk stand aside from their case, claiming that the judge neglected to reveal “ongoing commercial and professional relationships” with her ex-legal husband’s team.

A lower court judge, on the other hand, determined that the actress’ appeal for disqualification was filed too late. Her lawyers subsequently filed an appeal.

Brent Kaspar, the founder and managing partner of the Marin County legal firm Kaspar & Lugay, commented on the court’s judgment.

“Judge Ouderkirk made a mistake. The rule is that there is an absolute, ironclad obligation to report any potential conflict of interest, including any financial interests, under California judicial ethics. What appears to be the case. Brief News from Washington Newsday.