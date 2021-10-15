After an E-scooter drink-drive arrest, the police issued a warning.

A guy was arrested on suspicion of drink-driving while riding an E-scooter by British Transport Police in Merseyside.

Following the arrest of a suspect who has been remanded in custody, BTP Merseyside police have issued a warning to individuals who use E-scooters this morning.

BTP used Twitter to remind individuals who use the popular pay-as-you-go two-wheeled transportation that the same regulations apply to them as they do to vehicles and motorbikes, and that those who drink more than the legal limit of 35mg would be detained, charged, and prosecuted.

This E-scooter drink-drive suspect faces a license suspension and a hefty punishment.

At 5:15 a.m., BTP tweeted: “One person has been arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol. Keep this in mind when riding an e-scooter. When you operate your car, the same Road Traffic Act applies. #dontdrinkanddrive.”