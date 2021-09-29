After an altercation with an armed gang, two males were apprehended.

After guns teams were dispatched in response to reports of armed men in various parts of town, two more suspects were apprehended.

On Monday evening, police pounced on Northwich Road and Kingshead Close in the Sutton Park and Castlefields neighbourhoods of Runcorn in response to reports of a group carrying guns.

Also seen circling above Sutton Park was a helicopter.

A 47-year-old male was arrested on suspicion of assault yesterday and has since been released on conditional bail, according to Cheshire Constabulary.

Two men, both from Runcorn, aged 25 and 20, were arrested on suspicion of attempted wounding with intent and released on conditional bail on Wednesday morning, according to a force spokesperson.

She stated that no information on any of the victims was provided.

“At 5.50pm on Monday, September 27, police received various reports of disorder occurring outside houses on Northwich Road and Kingshead Close in Runcorn,” the spokeswoman said in a statement released yesterday.

“A gang of males suspected to be equipped with firearms were involved in the incident.

“Officers arrived on the scene to begin investigations, with assistance from armed response and air support.”

The investigation into the full circumstances of the event is still ongoing, and anyone with information is encouraged to call Cheshire Constabulary on 101 and mention IML 1095020.