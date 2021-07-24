After an alleged dispute with Tarek El Moussa, Christina Haack gushes about her “Ride Or Die”

Christina Haack appears to be happy with her new lover, referring to him as her “Ride or Die” in a lovely new homage.

The star of “Christina: Stronger By Design” shared a selfie with her realtor beau Joshua Hall on Instagram on Wednesday. Haack wears a green top and dark shades while posing for the camera, while Hall is dressed in a white shirt, pants, and a black and white cap.

“Ride or Die,” Haack wrote with the photo. Some people are fortunate enough to get forever the first time, but no one should be ashamed if things don’t work out, and no one knows what happens behind closed doors.”

“Remember that before making judgments and conclusions,” the HGTV star continued, adding that “this lady / mother is still blessed enough to have this man select me.”

TMZ and Entertainment Tonight reported that Haack and her ex-husband Tarek El Moussa had a fight on the set of their home remodeling show “Flip or Flop” last week.

El Moussa apparently screamed at Haack after he didn’t appreciate the manner she told him she and the team were ready to shoot, according to TMZ, which cited unnamed production sources.

El Moussa apparently went on a verbal rant directed at Haack, stating that he “created” her and referring to her as a “washed-up loser,” according to sources.

According to TMZ, he also allegedly compared his ex to his current fiancée, Heather Rae Young.

After Haack admitted to smoking toad venom, an unnamed person close to El Moussa informed the site that tension had been rising between the two. El Moussa was apparently concerned for Haack and his children, daughter Taylor, 10, and son Brayden, 5, and said on Instagram that it “reset my brain and kicked out years of anxiety in 15 minutes.”

“[Tarek and Christina] have kids and work together. “Things will blow up,” an unnamed source told ET, adding, “She will always be the mother of his children.”

From 2009 through 2018, Haack and El Moussa were married, and both rose to celebrity after the release of “Flip or Flop” in 2013. The two have continued to film the show together despite their divorce.

El Moussa acknowledged to ET earlier this month that he’d previously met Hall when questioned about Haack’s new romance, adding, “I believe she’s.” Brief News from Washington Newsday.