After an adolescent drowns in a river, boys drop flowers at the scene.

Flowers have been placed near the scene of a “tragic accident” at the River Weaver this week, which claimed the life of a teenage lad.

On the outskirts of Frodsham, several flowers have been planted near the Sutton Weaver swing bridge on Sutton Causeway.

After the 16-year-old was reported missing at 3.50 p.m. on Monday, the location was used as a base for the emergency services’ search efforts until his body was discovered at 11.30 a.m. yesterday.

Boaters in the region told The Washington Newsday that they saw three teenage lads bringing flower bouquets towards a weir, which they said appeared to be the search area’s focal point.

They had also observed a police underwater search unit enter the waters through a track alongside the Weaver Navigation, which is a connected but different branch of the River Weaver that runs parallel to the main flow.

Many tributes have been posted online, with many people describing the tragedy as “heartbreaking.”

In a number of poignant condolences, the kid was also referred to as “Stevie.” Formal identification, on the other hand, has yet to take place.

Mike Amesbury, the local MP, expressed his condolences online, writing, “Thoughts and prayers are with family and friends.”

While The Washington Newsday was on the scene, a police officer and a police community support officer paid a visit to the area.

Following the boy’s disappearance at the river, a huge search effort was undertaken on Monday, which included a road restriction between Runcorn and Frodsham, air support, and firefighters on rafts.

The youngster “may have fallen” in the river, according to police, while North West Ambulance Service said its paramedics and hazardous area response team were dispatched to allegations that a boy had “disappeared after jumping” in the water.

According to the Daily Mirror, the tragedy was one of 11 water-related deaths across the country during the July heatwave.

According to The Washington Newsday, one of these was a man taken from the water at Crosby Beach yesterday.

It also happened soon after the death of Chris Dodd, a 27-year-old Runcorn man, who died after "encountering problems" while swimming in.