After an accident, Tiger Woods says he’ll never play full-time golf again: ‘I Accept It.’

After surviving a vehicle accident earlier this year, Tiger Woods opened up about his career.

In February, Woods, 45, was involved in an automobile accident on the border of Rolling Hills Estates and Rancho Palos Verdes in Southern California. He has already healed, but he has stated that he will not be playing as frequently as before, and that he would be more selective in the events he enters in the future.

“I believe that playing the tour one day — never full-time, ever again — but picking and choosing, as Mr. [Ben] Hogan did, is a realistic option. He told Golf Digest, “You pick and choose a few events a year and you play around them.” “You prepare yourself for that by practicing around it.” That’s probably how I’ll have to play it from now on. It’s a sad truth, but it’s also my reality. And I’m aware of it, and I’m willing to accept it.” Woods suffered significant orthopedic injuries to his right leg as a result of the collision. His tibia and fibula bones had also been fractured. Despite the fact that his recuperation has progressed significantly, he admits that there was a moment when he wouldn’t say it was 50/50.

When he was still in the hospital, he would put his girlfriend, Erica Herman, and friend, Rob McNamara, to the test by throwing something for him to catch. The athlete was well aware that the accident would have a major impact on his abilities.

On Instagram last week, Woods posted a video of himself practicing his swing on a golf course. In the caption, he wrote, “Making progress.”

Fans and followers responded positively to his statement, expressing their want to see him play and win again. Woods, on the other hand, appeared to have reached a place in his career where he no longer needs to prove himself in his most recent interview. He won’t give up, but he won’t be as competitive as he used to be.

“To have a nice life, I don’t have to compete and play against the best players in the world.” I had to climb Mt. Everest again after my back fusion. I had no choice but to do it, and I did. I don’t think I’ll be able to climb Mt. Everest this time, and that’s fine with me. “I’m still able to play golf,” he explained.

"I can still click off an event here and there if my leg gets better."