After Amelia Hamlin’s divorce, Scott Disick is focusing on co-parenting with Kourtney Kardashian.

When Scott Disick tried to gossip about his ex Kourtney Kardashian with one of her exes, Younes Bendjima, he got himself dumped by Amelia Hamlin. Now that he’s divorced, the media figure and socialite wants to devote his time to his children.

Disick has been spending a lot of time with his kids, Mason Disick, 11, Penelope Disick, 9, and Reign Disick, 6, after their breakup, according to a source close to him.

“It’s the first time in a long time that he’s been single, and he’s taking it all in stride,” the insider said, adding that Disick is still committed to co-parenting with Kourtney.

Another source claimed last month that Disick was “still having a hard time processing” the Poosh founder’s connection with her partner, Blink-182 musician Travis Barker, and that he would “bring it up around Amelia and she would become very agitated.”

“Scott understands Kourtney is committed to Travis for the long run, which means Scott has no shot with her,” the source allegedly stated. “It’s a lot to take in, and Scott hasn’t entirely recovered.” The entire Bendjima affair looks to have been the final straw between Hamlin and Disick.

Following their breakup, Hamlin tweeted a cryptic comment that seemed to sum up her views about the issue.

“Never accept anything less than the best. Not with your work, friends, or most importantly, your heart “the quotation stated “Continue to look for what you’re seeking for and don’t be afraid to be yourself for the sake of others. You are deserving of the best.” Disick, on the other hand, appears to have learned his lesson. He’s “truly trying to put his feelings towards Kourtney and Travis aside, and keep the peace with Kourtney,” according to the first insider. “He want to be a good father and have a healthy relationship with his children,” the source continued. “Right now, that’s his top priority.” According to the insider, Disick was taken aback by the separation because it was “sudden and unexpected.” He’s been “slowly dating, but is not serious with anyone” now that he’s single. When they attended Kendall’s Halloween-themed birthday party together in October 2020, rumors about Disick and Hamlin dating began to circulate. The couple made their relationship Instagram public months later, in February, when they spent their first-ever Valentine’s Day together.