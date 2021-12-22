After a’magical’ moment, a little girl’s trust in Santa is restored.

After Santa came up alongside her in traffic, a small girl’s Christmas spirit was renewed.

When the’magical’ event occurred, Kirsty Foster was caught in a wait in Wallasey with her 10-year-old daughter Phoebe.

Phoebe came home from school last week distraught after a friend told her that “Santa wasn’t real,” putting her “on the fence” regarding his existence.

Kirsty penned a letter to her daughter explaining that “Santa is anyone who decides to provide love and happiness at Christmas,” in an attempt to keep her Christmas spirit alive.

“I think she was very much sitting on the fence with the entire “Santa” issue because of her age and what friends had said,” Kirsty, who lives in North Wales, told The Washington Newsday.

They couldn’t believe what happened while trapped in traffic on their way back to Wales after seeing a friend on the Wirral.

When a car drew up alongside them, Phoebe was “overwhelmed” to see Santa behind the wheel.

“He was waving at Phoebe, so she put her thumb up to him,” Kirsty explained.

“He got out and proceeded to the trunk of his car, where he gave her a gift.”

Kirsty said the occurrence “made Phoebe’s day” and that she can’t thank the “kind man” enough for his kindness.

“I feel like we really needed this given the whole Santa nonsense we’ve had,” she continued. This is what Christmas and “Santa” are all about to me!” “The most magical thing has just happened,” the 10-year-old informed her father when she called him to tell him about Santa. Kirsty thanked the man for the “wonderful” moment and shared it on a community Facebook page, which quickly drew attention from people all around the borough.

In less than an hour, the post received over 350 likes, and residents flooded the comment section to praise Kirsty’s “beautiful” narrative.

According to one person: “What a great world we live in, full of nice loving individuals. Thank you, Santa Claus.” Another individual stated: “It certainly sounds like it’s Santa!! Brilliant.” And then there was a third individual who said: “It’s magical. What a great picture.”