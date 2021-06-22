After allowing him to skip the line, an Aldi customer leaves a woman dumbfounded.

While shopping in a Merseyside Aldi last weekend, a woman hailed a “beautiful young man” for his thoughtful gesture.

The wonderful act occurred at Aldi Clockface in St Helens yesterday afternoon around 1pm, when a resident let a young man in front of her while queuing for the till.

The woman explained that she allowed him take her space because he only needed two items, but he opted to pay for her shopping bill as a thank you.

According to reports, the man paid the cashier serving them £5 and “refused to accept it back.”

The message has already gone viral on social media, with residents praising the “great young man” for his thoughtful gift.

“I would like to express my gratitude to a wonderful young man who was behind me at the Aldi Clockface till around 1pm,” the message reads.

“I told him to walk ahead of me because he just had two items.” He gave the cashier £5 and told him to put it towards my groceries; he refused to return it.

“What a thoughtful and generous gesture. There are some stunning individuals out there.

“I kept the goodwill flowing by putting it in the donation box at the cash register. Thank you one more.”

Residents in St Helens soon praised the “considerate” act on a local Facebook page.

“Just goes to show you that there are some nice kids/teenagers out there,” one individual said. We get so used to hearing about the bad ones. Well done young man.”

“What a great thing to do, so thoughtful,” said another.

“Wonderful young man,” one person said.

Whilst another posted: “So sweet! Lovely.”

People also applauded the woman involved for donating the money to charity.

One said: “That was lovely of him and well done you for putting it in the charity box.”

Another commented: “Well done to both of you to think of others.”

Whilst another posted: “Such a kind gesture from you both.”