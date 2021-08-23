After allegedly taking a private jet home after a polo match, Prince Harry was dubbed a “fake eco-warrior,” according to reports.

Following reports that he flew home on a private jet following his charity polo match last week, Prince Harry drew backlash on social media.

The Duke of Sussex made his first public appearance since the birth of his daughter Lili on Thursday, when he took part in a polo tournament in Aspen, Colorado, to raise money for his charity Sentebale. The New York Post said that hours later, Prince Harry boarded what is thought to be his rich buddy Marc Ganzi’s $60 million Gulfstream jet to return home to Santa Barbara, California.

The Daily Mail provided shots of the alleged plane landing in Santa Barbara, however Prince Harry was not apparent in the photos.

The two-hour flight “may have spewed as much as 10 tons of [carbon dioxide]into the environment,” according to the publication. Requests for comment from the duke’s representatives have yet to be answered.

“You couldn’t make it up!” says the narrator. On Twitter, British writer and broadcaster Dan Wootton commented, “Fake eco-warrior Prince Harry takes yet another private jet journey – this time to attend a luxury polo tournament.” “Keep in mind that this is a guy lecturing us on plane travel. He should be completely ignored based on his actions.”

Wootton received support from a lot of Twitter users. One user argued that Prince Harry’s “false wokeness for the environment” simply serves to demonstrate that affluent celebrities should not be the face of the environmental movement because they “enjoy their privileges” and will not give them up.

“These phony climate change advocates want you to do what they say, not what they do,” another person remarked, adding, “Jog on.”

Another user called out “famous hypocrites,” while a fourth said it’s “do as I say, not as I do” in the case of Prince Harry and Markle.

Others came to Prince Harry’s defense, pointing out that the polo event in which he competed collected millions of dollars for the charity, which helps “vulnerable children and young people in Southern Africa who are touched by extreme poverty, inequality, and the HIV/AIDS epidemic.”

“You’re not interested in that expensive polo match that helped fund [$3.5 million] for children with AIDS, are you? One individual said, “You should follow your own advise and ignore him.”

Some also chastised Wootton and others for failing to comment on Prince Charles and Prince William's private plane and rail travel, despite the fact that both are prominent environmentalists. A third user mentioned Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.