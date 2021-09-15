After allegedly pulling a knife on Ariana Grande’s security, a man was arrested outside her home.

Being a celebrity has its ups and downs, but the latter may be life-threatening at times. According to a TMZ exclusive report, a 23-year-old guy was detained Friday after he showed up outside of Ariana Grande’s house brandishing a knife when security requested him to leave.

Aaron Brown, the alleged assailant, allegedly came at the “Positions” singer’s Hollywood Hills home around 2 a.m. and insisted on seeing her. When her security tried to compel him to leave, he retaliated by brandishing a knife at them.

According to TMZ, the guards quickly alerted the Los Angeles Police Department, who rushed on location and arrested Brown. It’s unknown if Grande was there at the time of the incident.

Following the altercation, the 28-year-old singer requested and was granted a temporary restraining order against Brown. It will be decided whether the restraining order should be renewed or not at a later hearing.

This isn’t the first time a trespasser has been apprehended near Grande’s house. The singer and her mother Joan were awarded five-year restraining orders against a stalker called Fidel Henriquez in May 2020, after he allegedly slipped past her security team and put a message at her front door. After allegedly spitting on the officers who apprehended him, the man was charged with misdemeanor trespassing and criminal violence.

Grande has been keeping a low profile recently, opting out of events such as the MTV Video Music Awards, despite being nominated, and the Met Gala, which will take place on Monday, for unclear reasons.

The singer is slated to join the 21st season of “The Voice” as a coach, taking over for Nick Jonas. She previously appeared on The Voice in May 2016, at the season finale, singing “Into You” and performing a sizzling duet on “Dangerous Woman” with then-coach Christina Aguilera.

In other news, Grande will play alongside Leo Leonardo DiCaprio, Jonah Hill, Kid Cudi, Jennifer Lawrence, Timothée Chalamet, Meryl Streep, Tyler Perry, and Cate Blanchett in Adam Mckay’s film “Don’t Look Up.” It will be released in cinemas on December 10 and on Netflix on December 24.