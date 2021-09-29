After alleged transphobic comments, Bethenny Frankel challenges a netizen to nominate her for cancellation.

Following her explosive remarks last week, Bethenny Frankel is unconcerned about her show being canceled.

After her reported transphobic statements on pronouns and gender identity sparked outrage online, the television personality reaffirmed her stance, telling one netizen that she is not frightened of the cancel culture.

“True. I’d want to be nominated for [cancellation]… Take a number because there are like five people ahead of you,” she stated on Twitter.

Another Twitter user told her that it was “time to learn” in a response on her previous tweet. The same user advised her to maintain her modesty.

“Humility can be beneficial. It doesn’t imply that you’re a wimp. “Your comments were incorrect,” the user added.

Frankel, on the other hand, contended that what she stated in the podcast was exactly right.

“Listen to the podcast,” says the narrator. Then make a comment,” the former “Real Housewives of New York City” star said. “I was completely correct. This is something I’m going to talk about again this week. Thankfully, I have a platform from which to correct what the media loves to misrepresent. @justbpodcast ps. Just as I’m not afraid of [cancellation], I’m not afraid of heated debates.”

Another backed Frankel, saying she couldn’t fathom the reaction because she was merely expressing her views. The netizen backed Frankel, saying that while it’s great that people are coming up with new pronouns to represent their identities, it shouldn’t be forced on everyone.

“Zero point zero doesn’t sell magazines or newspapers….people are afraid to have serious dialogues. People become enthralled if you haven’t read your script before speaking. Attain me… In another tweet, Frankel said, “I’m here..and the conversation will continue.”

The Bravo star’s remark came just days after she discussed her 11-year-old daughter Bryn’s classmates using pronouns at school in a podcast session.

Us Weekly quoted Frankel as stating, “We have to dive into the fact that I did a Zoom for my daughter’s school and [had]the pronouns chat with each teacher, each parent, each child.” “My daughter also says that everyone has to say their pronouns at school. My daughter, on the other hand, had no idea what hers were.”

She went on to tell a story about a “person with a penis, who identifies as a girl,” staying in a bunk with other girls at summer camp. It wasn’t proper for her because “the other girls saw a penis,” and they already understood that at the age of 9 or 10. Brief News from Washington Newsday.