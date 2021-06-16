After Alex Rodriguez’s split, ‘Southern Charm’ star Madison LeCroy reacts to Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck dating.

When Madison LeCroy of Southern Charm confessed she had been chatting to Alex Rodriguez, she made headlines all over the world. While he was engaged to Jennifer Lopez, the hairstylist had been exchanging messages with the former MLB star. Although J.Lo and A.Rod first denied having problems, they eventually divorced. Lopez is currently involved in a hot relationship with Ben Affleck, and LeCroy has something to say to the Bronx star.

Jennifer Lopez to say “thank you” to Madison LeCroy?

LeCroy created a stir in the media when she revealed that the mysterious MLB player with whom she had been exchanging communications was Rodriguez.

According to the reality star, she has never met A.Rod in person and that he has never physically cheated on his fiancée. LeCroy has something to say now that the singer of “If You Had My Love” has moved on to Affleck.

She told Us Weekly, “I say you’re welcome.” “I’ll be honest with you: I had nothing to do with their breakup, as I’m sure everyone knows. And if you don’t know that, then, let’s be honest, that’s just ridiculous.”

Since the scandal emerged, Southern Charm has yet to begin filming its new season. If LeCroy returns to the reality show, she has stated that she would be willing to discuss her meeting with the former Yankees great.

LeCroy added, “I’m pleased to convey my story.” “I will tell the truth if I am asked the questions. I’ll admit it: the reason I’m not disturbed is that I’m innocent in that regard.”

LeCroy has moved on from the A.Rod saga and is now dating someone new, whom she has documented on her Instagram account. If she returns to the Bravo show as a cast member, it is unknown if she would discuss her romance.

Madison LeCroy, aka ‘Southern Charm,’ Breaks Silence on Alex Rodriguez, an ex-MLB player who slid into her DMs.

Alex Rodriguez is said to have been the one who made the first move.

